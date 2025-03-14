AlphaQuest LLC Takes Position in MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK)

AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new position in MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 20,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLNK. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in MeridianLink during the 4th quarter valued at $29,461,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MeridianLink during the third quarter valued at about $8,598,000. Maven Securities LTD bought a new position in MeridianLink in the third quarter worth about $5,377,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in MeridianLink by 20.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 667,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,724,000 after buying an additional 114,578 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in MeridianLink by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 603,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,415,000 after acquiring an additional 65,834 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Get MeridianLink alerts:

Insider Activity at MeridianLink

In other news, CEO Nicolaas Vlok sold 71,598 shares of MeridianLink stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total value of $1,515,729.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,043,382 shares in the company, valued at $22,088,396.94. The trade was a 6.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MeridianLink Trading Down 2.2 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of NYSE MLNK opened at $19.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -28.69 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.25. MeridianLink, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.49 and a 52-week high of $25.33.

MLNK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of MeridianLink in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of MeridianLink from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of MeridianLink from $25.50 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of MeridianLink from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $28.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on MeridianLink from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MeridianLink has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.58.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MLNK

MeridianLink Company Profile

(Free Report)

MeridianLink, Inc, a software and services company, provides software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies in the United States. The company offers MeridianLink One, a multi-product platform that can be tailored to meet the needs of customers as they digitally transform their organizations and adapt to changing business and consumer demands; MeridianLink Portal, a Point of Sale system that allows financial institutions to expand existing lending and deposit account; MeridianLink Opening, a cloud-based online account opening and deposit software solution; MeridianLink Consumer, a full loan solution suite to banks and credit unions; and MeridianLink DecisionLender, a loan origination software (LOS) for finance companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MeridianLink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MeridianLink and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.