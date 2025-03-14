AlphaQuest LLC Sells 8,330 Shares of Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT)

AlphaQuest LLC reduced its holdings in Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT – Free Report) by 27.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,940 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,330 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Daktronics were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Progeny 3 Inc. increased its stake in Daktronics by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 2,284,608 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,494,000 after acquiring an additional 489,700 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Daktronics by 76.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 451,873 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,834,000 after acquiring an additional 195,830 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in Daktronics in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,101,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Daktronics by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 237,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,006,000 after acquiring an additional 11,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Daktronics by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 191,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,476,000 after acquiring an additional 46,104 shares during the last quarter. 61.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Daktronics in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company.

Daktronics Price Performance

DAKT opened at $12.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.99. Daktronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.81 and a 12-month high of $19.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $608.20 million, a P/E ratio of 48.76, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.12.

Daktronics Company Profile

Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic scoreboards, programmable display systems and large screen video displays for sporting, commercial, and transportation applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International segments.

