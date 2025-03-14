AlphaQuest LLC Sells 19,142 Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

AlphaQuest LLC cut its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Free Report) by 86.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,894 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 19,142 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 272 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 502.1% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 226.0% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. 86.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hanover Insurance Group Stock Up 1.7 %

THG stock opened at $166.36 on Friday. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.66 and a fifty-two week high of $173.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $159.12 and a 200-day moving average of $154.91. The company has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

The Hanover Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The Hanover Insurance Group ( NYSE:THG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $1.87. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 18.01%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 14.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 30.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on THG. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on The Hanover Insurance Group from $176.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on The Hanover Insurance Group from $161.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays raised The Hanover Insurance Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Hanover Insurance Group from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.25.

About The Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

