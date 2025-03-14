AlphaQuest LLC Purchases 13,608 Shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

AlphaQuest LLC raised its position in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Free Report) by 100.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,201 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,608 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TXG. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 73.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 1,108.9% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

10x Genomics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TXG opened at $9.88 on Friday. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.27 and a 52-week high of $39.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.10.

Insider Activity at 10x Genomics

10x Genomics ( NASDAQ:TXG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.08). 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 25.40% and a negative net margin of 29.90%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Alan Mateo bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.14 per share, with a total value of $445,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 61,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $687,237.74. This represents a 184.41 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 5,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.07, for a total transaction of $56,368.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 879,482 shares in the company, valued at $9,735,865.74. This trade represents a 0.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on TXG shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of 10x Genomics in a research report on Friday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on 10x Genomics from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Leerink Partners downgraded 10x Genomics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on 10x Genomics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 10x Genomics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.21.

10x Genomics Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in the America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium, chromium connect, and chromium controller instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

