AlphaQuest LLC Increases Position in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL)

AlphaQuest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,780 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in COLL. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 72.5% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,336 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,493 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,838 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Stock Down 1.8 %

COLL opened at $29.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $916.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.05. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.28 and a twelve month high of $42.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Collegium Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:COLL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $181.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.68 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 104.67%. Equities research analysts forecast that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on COLL. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, CFO Colleen Tupper sold 1,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $58,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,315,850. This represents a 1.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.08, for a total transaction of $1,123,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 154,204 shares in the company, valued at $4,330,048.32. The trade was a 20.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 105,961 shares of company stock valued at $3,146,634. Insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol, indicated for the management of acute, severe, and persistent pain; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

