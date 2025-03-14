AlphaQuest LLC Grows Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

AlphaQuest LLC grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 129.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,690 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,856 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VICI. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in VICI Properties by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in VICI Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VICI Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 30.5% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 512.6% in the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush lowered VICI Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $33.75 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, VICI Properties presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.20.

VICI Properties Trading Down 1.8 %

VICI Properties stock opened at $31.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.08 and a 52 week high of $34.29. The stock has a market cap of $33.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.94.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $976.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.29 million. VICI Properties had a net margin of 69.59% and a return on equity of 10.24%. Equities research analysts predict that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th will be issued a $0.4325 dividend. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 20th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.58%.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

