AlphaQuest LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX)

AlphaQuest LLC trimmed its position in shares of Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX – Free Report) by 29.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,711 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Garrett Motion were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Garrett Motion during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,442,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Garrett Motion during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,928,000. Four Tree Island Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Garrett Motion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,060,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Garrett Motion by 76.6% in the third quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 659,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,392,000 after acquiring an additional 285,918 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Garrett Motion by 1,154.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 296,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 272,843 shares during the period. 86.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Garrett Motion alerts:

Insider Activity at Garrett Motion

In related news, major shareholder Special Credit Pa Centerbridge sold 349,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.96, for a total transaction of $3,479,535.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,098,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,577,803.08. The trade was a 3.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 1,457,412 shares of company stock worth $13,973,062 over the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Garrett Motion in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Read Our Latest Report on Garrett Motion

Garrett Motion Price Performance

Shares of GTX opened at $8.68 on Friday. Garrett Motion Inc. has a one year low of $7.13 and a one year high of $10.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.66.

Garrett Motion Profile

(Free Report)

Garrett Motion Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharging, air and fluid compression, and high-speed electric motor technologies for original equipment manufacturers and distributors worldwide. The company offers cutting-edge technology for the mobility and industrial space, including light vehicles, commercial vehicles, and industrial applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Garrett Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garrett Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.