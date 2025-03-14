AlphaQuest LLC Acquires 29,708 Shares of Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF)

AlphaQuest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF – Free Report) by 5,521.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,246 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,708 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Jamf were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Jamf by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,003,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,569,000 after purchasing an additional 565,008 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Jamf by 28.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,394,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,190,000 after buying an additional 306,558 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Jamf in the third quarter worth about $3,470,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in Jamf by 97.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 292,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,077,000 after acquiring an additional 144,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jamf by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,751,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,391,000 after acquiring an additional 134,314 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Jamf alerts:

Jamf Stock Performance

JAMF stock opened at $12.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Jamf Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $12.90 and a 12-month high of $21.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -23.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on JAMF shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Jamf from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Jamf from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Jamf in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Jamf in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Jamf in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jamf presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.70.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Jamf

Insider Transactions at Jamf

In related news, CAO Anthony Grabenau sold 3,706 shares of Jamf stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $52,365.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,058.27. This trade represents a 9.97 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About Jamf

(Free Report)

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, and Africa. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, an apple mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Connect, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jamf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.