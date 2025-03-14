Alphamin Resources (CVE:AFM) Stock Price Down 38.7% – What’s Next?

Shares of Alphamin Resources Corp. (CVE:AFM – Get Free Report) traded down 38.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.43 and last traded at C$0.46. 9,804,708 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 838% from the average session volume of 1,044,722 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.75.

Alphamin Resources Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$412.87 million, a PE ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.69, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.06.

Alphamin Resources Company Profile

Alphamin Resources Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of tin concentrates. Its principal project is the Bisie tin mine located in the Democratic Republic of Congo. The company was formerly known as La Plata Gold Corporation and changed its name to Alphamin Resources Corp.

