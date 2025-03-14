Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,989 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 2.2% of Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $25,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter worth $33,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, FPC Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 287.9% in the fourth quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 225 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GOOG shares. Citizens Jmp cut Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.13.

In related news, insider Ruth Porat sold 17,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.48, for a total value of $3,245,761.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,449,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,914,995.28. This represents a 1.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.53, for a total transaction of $33,106.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,813 shares in the company, valued at $1,293,285.89. This represents a 2.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,882 shares of company stock worth $17,934,130. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG stock opened at $164.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.92. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.13 and a twelve month high of $208.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.03. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 32.49%. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is currently 9.94%.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

