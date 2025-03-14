Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.13), Zacks reports.

Alpha Tau Medical Stock Performance

Shares of DRTS stock opened at $2.62 on Friday. Alpha Tau Medical has a fifty-two week low of $1.75 and a fifty-two week high of $4.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.20 million, a PE ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.78.

Get Alpha Tau Medical alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Alpha Tau Medical in a research note on Friday, November 22nd.

Alpha Tau Medical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd., a clinical-stage oncology therapeutics company, engages in research, development, and commercialization of diffusing alpha-emitters radiation therapy (Alpha DaRT) for the treatment of solid cancer In Israel and the United States. Its Alpha-DaRT technology used in clinical trials for skin, oral, pancreatic, prostate, and breast cancers; and preclinical studies for brain, hepatic cell carcinoma, glioblastoma multiforme, lung cancer, and others.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Tau Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Tau Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.