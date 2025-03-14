Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF (BATS:BOXX) Shares Acquired by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF (BATS:BOXX – Free Report) by 37.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,782 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,576 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF worth $1,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BOXX. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF by 373.7% during the 3rd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 90,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,827,000 after purchasing an additional 71,169 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 63,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,944,000 after buying an additional 3,189 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF by 379.2% during the 4th quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 38,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,228,000 after buying an additional 30,336 shares during the period. Finally, Opus Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 145,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,033,000 after buying an additional 41,428 shares during the period.

BOXX stock opened at $111.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.86.

The Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF (BOXX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is actively managed. The fund seeks to provide the price and yield performance of 1-3 month US Treasury Bills, less fees and expenses, through the use of derivatives BOXX was launched on Dec 28, 2022 and is managed by Alpha Architect.

