Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.95.

Several research firms have commented on ALLO. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Citizens Jmp raised shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Allogene Therapeutics from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

Allogene Therapeutics Trading Down 8.3 %

Shares of ALLO opened at $1.89 on Friday. Allogene Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.32 and a 1 year high of $4.89. The stock has a market cap of $396.28 million, a P/E ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.33.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.06. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Allogene Therapeutics will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Allogene Therapeutics news, EVP Zachary Roberts sold 27,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.78, for a total transaction of $48,414.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 488,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $868,736.12. The trade was a 5.28 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy L. Moore sold 14,746 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.71, for a total value of $25,215.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 250,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,719.23. This represents a 5.55 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,710 shares of company stock valued at $92,125 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allogene Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALLO. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in Allogene Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. PAX Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. RPO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Caption Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Syon Capital LLC purchased a new position in Allogene Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Allogene Therapeutics

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL).

Featured Articles

