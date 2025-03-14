Allianz Technology Trust (LON:ATT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Allianz Technology Trust (LON:ATT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported GBX (1.12) (($0.01)) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Allianz Technology Trust had a net margin of 98.24% and a return on equity of 34.32%.

Allianz Technology Trust Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Allianz Technology Trust stock opened at GBX 367.42 ($4.76) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 423.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 394.59. The company has a market capitalization of £1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.52. Allianz Technology Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 306 ($3.96) and a 52 week high of GBX 459 ($5.95).

Insider Buying and Selling at Allianz Technology Trust

In other Allianz Technology Trust news, insider Lucy Costa purchased 7,180 shares of Allianz Technology Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 441 ($5.71) per share, for a total transaction of £31,663.80 ($41,015.28). 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Allianz Technology Trust

Allianz Technology Trust is managed by the highly experienced AllianzGI Global Technology team based in San Francisco. The team benefits from its close proximity to Silicon Valley where many of the world’s key technology companies are headquartered.

The Trust is a UK listed closed-end fund which aims to achieve long-term capital growth by investing principally in technology companies globally.

