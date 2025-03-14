Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Insider Robert L. Scavo Sells 5,313 Shares of Stock

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) insider Robert L. Scavo sold 5,313 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total value of $81,979.59. Following the sale, the insider now owns 668,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,308,875.58. This trade represents a 0.79 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ ALHC opened at $15.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of -20.13 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.46 and a twelve month high of $16.25.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Alignment Healthcare by 1,335.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 194,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after buying an additional 180,522 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,782,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the third quarter valued at $315,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Alignment Healthcare by 1.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 839,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,925,000 after purchasing an additional 13,865 shares during the period. 86.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALHC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Monday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alignment Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.83.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.

