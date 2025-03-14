Alfa Financial Software (LON:ALFA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Alfa Financial Software (LON:ALFA – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX 8.68 ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Alfa Financial Software had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 51.52%.

Alfa Financial Software Stock Down 1.1 %

Alfa Financial Software stock opened at GBX 227.50 ($2.95) on Friday. Alfa Financial Software has a fifty-two week low of GBX 160.20 ($2.08) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 250 ($3.24). The company has a market capitalization of £681.32 million, a P/E ratio of 30.75, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 223.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 215.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.78, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alfa Financial Software in a report on Thursday.

About Alfa Financial Software

Alfa has been delivering software systems and consultancy services to the global asset and automotive finance industry since 1990. Our best practice methodologies and specialised knowledge of asset finance facilitates delivery of large software implementations and highly complex business change projects.

