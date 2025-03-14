Alexis Le-Quoc Sells 127,105 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.15, for a total value of $12,983,775.75. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 371,865 shares in the company, valued at $37,986,009.75. The trade was a 25.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Alexis Le-Quoc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 3rd, Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.78, for a total value of $18,148,051.90.

On Wednesday, January 8th, Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.21, for a total value of $17,948,497.05.

Datadog Stock Performance

DDOG traded up $3.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $101.80. The company had a trading volume of 3,067,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,059,193. Datadog, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.30 and a 12-month high of $170.08. The company has a market cap of $34.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 199.60, a PEG ratio of 44.03 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.31). Datadog had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 6.85%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

DDOG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Datadog from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $152.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Datadog from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $143.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.70.

Institutional Trading of Datadog

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Datadog during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 12,000.0% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 78.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

