Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) CEO Sells $1,253,100.00 in Stock

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) CEO Andrew Cheng sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.77, for a total transaction of $1,253,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 656,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,403,709.74. This trade represents a 4.37 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Andrew Cheng also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 10th, Andrew Cheng sold 30,000 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.73, for a total transaction of $1,581,900.00.

On Monday, January 27th, Andrew Cheng sold 30,000 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total value of $1,647,000.00.

Akero Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AKRO opened at $44.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 17.25, a quick ratio of 17.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.67. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.86 and a 52 week high of $58.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.96 and a beta of -0.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Akero Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AKRO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts forecast that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Akero Therapeutics from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $56.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Akero Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akero Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 41,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 95,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,660,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), which is in Phase 3 clinical trials that protects against cellular stress and regulates the metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body for the treatment of biopsy-confirmed metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) patients.

