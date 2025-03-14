Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.05), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $46.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.36 million.

Akebia Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AKBA opened at $1.69 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.78. The stock has a market cap of $368.73 million, a P/E ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 0.94. Akebia Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $2.48.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Akebia Therapeutics news, CAO Richard C. Malabre sold 30,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total value of $63,424.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 280,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $588,520.80. This represents a 9.73 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Steven Keith Burke sold 50,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total transaction of $106,062.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 816,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,714,091.40. This represents a 5.83 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 280,579 shares of company stock worth $589,216. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th.

Akebia Therapeutics Company Profile

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company’s lead product investigational product candidate is Vafseo (vadadustat), an oral hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent patients.

