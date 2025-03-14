AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTE) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 33,100 shares, a drop of 76.0% from the February 13th total of 137,800 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

AirNet Technology Stock Performance

Shares of ANTE opened at $0.68 on Friday. AirNet Technology has a 12 month low of $0.26 and a 12 month high of $2.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.43.

Get AirNet Technology alerts:

AirNet Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

AirNet Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates out-of-home advertising networks in the People's Republic of China. It provides in-flight solutions to connectivity, entertainment, and digital multimedia; in-flight entertainment and advertising contents, including sports, comedies, local attractions, reality shows, commentaries, documentaries, and copyrighted entertainment contents; and internet connections through a network of satellites and land-based beacons.

Receive News & Ratings for AirNet Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AirNet Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.