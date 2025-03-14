AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTE) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 33,100 shares, a drop of 76.0% from the February 13th total of 137,800 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
AirNet Technology Stock Performance
Shares of ANTE opened at $0.68 on Friday. AirNet Technology has a 12 month low of $0.26 and a 12 month high of $2.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.43.
AirNet Technology Company Profile
