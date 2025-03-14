AGNC Investment Corp. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.56 (NASDAQ:AGNCM)

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.5563 per share on Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $2.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st.

AGNC Investment has raised its dividend by an average of 74.4% annually over the last three years.

AGNC Investment Stock Performance

Shares of AGNCM stock remained flat at $25.44 on Friday. 10,351 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,216. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.21. AGNC Investment has a 1 year low of $24.32 and a 1 year high of $25.85.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp. provides private capital to housing market in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.

