AGF Management Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

AGF Management Ltd. lessened its position in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report) by 20.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,505 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of Avnet worth $2,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVT. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avnet during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Avnet by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Avnet by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in Avnet by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Longboard Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Avnet in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Avnet Stock Performance

Avnet stock opened at $46.61 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.91. Avnet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.50 and a 52 week high of $59.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Avnet Dividend Announcement

Avnet ( NASDAQ:AVT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.01). Avnet had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 1.41%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Avnet, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. Avnet’s payout ratio is currently 37.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Avnet from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Avnet from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

