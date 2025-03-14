AGF Management Ltd. Sells 15,337 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

AGF Management Ltd. reduced its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 35.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,337 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $2,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 334.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 168,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,562,000 after acquiring an additional 129,909 shares during the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 9,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at $248,000. Institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEP opened at $104.24 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.16 and a 52 week high of $109.52. The stock has a market cap of $55.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.50.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 15.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.43%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on American Electric Power from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price objective (down from $109.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Guggenheim upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank cut American Electric Power from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $105.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.46.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

