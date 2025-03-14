AGF Management Ltd. Reduces Holdings in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

AGF Management Ltd. lowered its position in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report) by 28.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,818 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 11,238 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in AXIS Capital were worth $2,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXS. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of AXIS Capital in the third quarter worth about $247,000. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of AXIS Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $507,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 0.4% in the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 31,785 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in AXIS Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AXS opened at $91.65 on Friday. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $60.45 and a 52 week high of $98.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

AXIS Capital ( NYSE:AXS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.29. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 18.16%. Research analysts anticipate that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 11.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.25%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AXS. StockNews.com upgraded AXIS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of AXIS Capital from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of AXIS Capital in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.25.

In related news, Director Charles A. Davis sold 2,234,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total transaction of $199,999,922.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,543,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $406,613,715. The trade was a 32.97 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions, employment practices, fiduciary, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers; and property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, property in transit, onshore renewable energy installations, and physical damage and business interruption following an act of terrorism.

