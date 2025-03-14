AGF Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

AGF Management Ltd. bought a new stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,170 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,378,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 590.0% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 207 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 101.0% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in EPAM Systems by 5,240.0% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 267 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in EPAM Systems by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 325 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total transaction of $277,046.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,009,174. This represents a 4.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EPAM Systems Trading Down 5.2 %

NYSE EPAM opened at $179.46 on Friday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $169.43 and a one year high of $303.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 4.56. The firm has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $233.04 and its 200-day moving average is $222.56.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The information technology services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.52). EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 9.61%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EPAM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $235.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on EPAM Systems from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $230.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.33.

EPAM Systems Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

