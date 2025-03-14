AGF Management Ltd. Makes New $2.43 Million Investment in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

AGF Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 137,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,431,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Mattel in the third quarter valued at $34,000. West Oak Capital LLC increased its position in Mattel by 9,775.0% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Mattel by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mattel by 175.1% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Mattel by 2,698.0% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 7,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 6,826 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MAT shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Mattel from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Mattel from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mattel has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.57.

Shares of Mattel stock opened at $19.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.65. Mattel, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.87 and a 1 year high of $22.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.23.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.15. Mattel had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 25.94%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Mattel, Inc, a toy and family entertainment company, designs, manufactures, and markets toys and consumer products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as books, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Disney Princess and Disney Frozen, Monster High, and Polly Pocket brands; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, Hot Wheels Mario Kart, Matchbox, and Cars brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other consumer products under the Fisher-Price, Little People and Imaginext, and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

