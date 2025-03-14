AGF Management Ltd. Invests $2.67 Million in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

AGF Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 47,466 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,667,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXAS. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Exact Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $243,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 29,790 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,029,000 after acquiring an additional 2,518 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 838.1% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 394 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curi RMB Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 3.2% in the third quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC now owns 24,468 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EXAS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Exact Sciences from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Exact Sciences from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Exact Sciences from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.83.

Exact Sciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXAS opened at $43.04 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.26 and a 200-day moving average of $59.06. The stock has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.15. Exact Sciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.62 and a fifty-two week high of $79.62.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical research company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $713.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.45 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 37.29% and a negative return on equity of 5.29%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Co. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

