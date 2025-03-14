AGF Management Ltd. Has $2.40 Million Stake in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

AGF Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 35.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,228 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 12,228 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $2,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. DGS Capital Management LLC increased its position in Allison Transmission by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,424 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,370 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,289 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Allison Transmission by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,381 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 358 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allison Transmission Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ALSN opened at $93.43 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $108.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.52. The company has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.02. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.49 and a 52 week high of $122.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.04.

Allison Transmission Increases Dividend

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The auto parts company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.11. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 47.95%. Analysts forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is 13.00%.

Allison Transmission declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 20th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the auto parts company to repurchase up to 57.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ALSN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Allison Transmission from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Allison Transmission from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.75.

Insider Activity at Allison Transmission

In related news, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.40, for a total value of $216,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,928. This represents a 23.75 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

