AGF Management Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

AGF Management Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report) by 28.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,170 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,976 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $2,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Aspen Technology by 37,990.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 634,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,318,000 after purchasing an additional 632,545 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 89.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 363,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,799,000 after purchasing an additional 171,351 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Technology in the fourth quarter worth $66,680,000. American Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Aspen Technology by 116.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 195,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,635,000 after buying an additional 105,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Aspen Technology by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 187,109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,685,000 after buying an additional 10,325 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

Aspen Technology Stock Performance

Aspen Technology stock opened at $264.33 on Friday. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $171.25 and a fifty-two week high of $277.37. The stock has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,304.54, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $260.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $247.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Aspen Technology ( NASDAQ:AZPN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.03. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 0.54%. On average, analysts predict that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

AZPN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Aspen Technology in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective (down previously from $275.00) on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Monday, January 27th. Loop Capital upgraded Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Baird R W downgraded Aspen Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aspen Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $272.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company’s solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.