AGF Management Ltd. Buys Shares of 87,024 Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

AGF Management Ltd. bought a new position in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 87,024 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,525,000. AGF Management Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Iridium Communications as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Iridium Communications by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 248,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,264,000 after acquiring an additional 57,690 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $697,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 130,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,970,000 after acquiring an additional 21,522 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 185.7% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 43,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after buying an additional 28,119 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Iridium Communications by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 856,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,093,000 after acquiring an additional 137,924 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IRDM. Barclays cut their price objective on Iridium Communications from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Iridium Communications in a research report on Friday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Iridium Communications Stock Performance

Shares of IRDM opened at $26.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.73. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.14 and a 1 year high of $35.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.32.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.16. Iridium Communications had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 13.58%. The business had revenue of $212.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.78 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Iridium Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Iridium Communications’s payout ratio is 58.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Iridium Communications

In other Iridium Communications news, Director Thomas Fitzpatrick sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total value of $356,625.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 241,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,876,585.90. This represents a 4.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

