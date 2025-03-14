AGF Management Ltd. Acquires 2,404 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

AGF Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $2,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in O. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Realty Income by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company increased its position in Realty Income by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 10,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bay Rivers Group boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 20,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Realty Income by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income stock opened at $55.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.76. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $50.65 and a 12 month high of $64.88. The company has a market cap of $49.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.20, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.00.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.01). Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 17.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a apr 25 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a $0.2685 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.7%. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous apr 25 dividend of $0.27. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 327.55%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on O. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Realty Income from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Realty Income from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Realty Income presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.04.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

