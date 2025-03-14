Africa Energy (CVE:AFE) Trading Down 14.3% – Time to Sell?

Africa Energy Corp. (CVE:AFE – Get Free Report) fell 14.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 137,083 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 72% from the average session volume of 79,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Africa Energy Price Performance

The company has a market cap of C$34.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.69, a quick ratio of 28.20 and a current ratio of 0.25.

Africa Energy Company Profile

Africa Energy Corp. operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in South Africa and Namibia. The company focuses on potential gas condensate development on Block 11B/12B offshore in South Africa. It also holds interest in the Block 2B offshore the Republic of South Africa. The company was formerly known as Horn Petroleum Corporation and changed its name to Africa Energy Corp.

