Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,337 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $7,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new position in Aflac during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Raelipskie Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Aflac in the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 24,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.40, for a total value of $2,558,529.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 222,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,018,701.20. This represents a 10.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 29,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.29, for a total value of $3,197,456.58. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,360,422.98. The trade was a 37.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 55,546 shares of company stock valued at $5,863,616. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Aflac Stock Performance
Aflac stock opened at $104.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $57.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.93. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $79.31 and a 12 month high of $115.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $105.29 and its 200-day moving average is $107.69.
Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.07). Aflac had a net margin of 28.76% and a return on equity of 16.20%. Equities analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.
Aflac Company Profile
Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.
