AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF (NASDAQ:DWSH) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF (NASDAQ:DWSH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 51,800 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the February 13th total of 103,700 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 56,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF (NASDAQ:DWSH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 108,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned 5.77% of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

NASDAQ DWSH traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,618. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF has a 52 week low of $6.66 and a 52 week high of $7.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.18.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.4339 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF (DWSH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is actively managed to achieve long-term capital appreciation by shorting US-listed large-cap companies exhibiting weak relative strength. DWSH was launched on Jul 10, 2018 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

