ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) Insider Sells $1,494,562.50 in Stock

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) insider David H. Wang sold 56,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.57, for a total value of $1,494,562.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 747,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,866,601.56. This represents a 7.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

ACM Research Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of ACMR stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $27.44. 1,130,863 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,688,563. ACM Research, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.87 and a 1 year high of $33.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ACM Research

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACMR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 506.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,018 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ACM Research during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of ACM Research during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 66.2% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 3,104 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACM Research during the third quarter worth about $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACMR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum upgraded ACM Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ACM Research in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on ACM Research in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.40.

ACM Research Company Profile

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

