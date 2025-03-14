Achmea Investment Management B.V. Takes $7.84 Million Position in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 146,140 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $7,844,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,089 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,248 shares of the bank’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,925 shares of the bank’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. 49.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Cibc World Mkts cut shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays upgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of Nova Scotia has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.50.

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:BNS opened at $47.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52-week low of $43.67 and a 52-week high of $57.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.45. The stock has a market cap of $58.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.11.

Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.7415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $2.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.28%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is 82.77%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Profile

(Free Report)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.