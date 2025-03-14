Achmea Investment Management B.V. Sells 9,989 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lowered its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,989 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. owned about 0.08% of Builders FirstSource worth $13,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 728.6% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Builders FirstSource Stock Performance

BLDR stock opened at $122.56 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $150.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.22. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.49 and a fifty-two week high of $214.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.13. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 30.54% and a net margin of 6.57%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.59 EPS for the current year.

BLDR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com lowered Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Builders FirstSource from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective (down from $180.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Friday, February 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.72.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BLDR

Builders FirstSource Profile

(Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.