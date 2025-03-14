Achmea Investment Management B.V. Sells 38,746 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. reduced its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 34.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,415 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 38,746 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. owned approximately 0.07% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $13,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHKP. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 142.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 233 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 98.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Arete Research raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $221.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Check Point Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $204.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.86.

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $214.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.64 billion, a PE ratio of 28.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.62. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52 week low of $145.75 and a 52 week high of $230.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $207.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.49.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

