Achmea Investment Management B.V. Reduces Stock Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. trimmed its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 37,064 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. owned 0.07% of W. P. Carey worth $8,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Pension Service bought a new stake in W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WPC opened at $61.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.47, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.95. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.91 and a 52-week high of $66.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.78%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 168.42%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WPC shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on W. P. Carey from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.75.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

