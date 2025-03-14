Achmea Investment Management B.V. Increases Stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 306.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 126,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,159 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $12,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 76.9% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 23,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 10,240 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its position in ONEOK by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,408,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $128,324,000 after acquiring an additional 26,420 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 10,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ONEOK Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OKE opened at $93.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.23 and a twelve month high of $118.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $99.34 and its 200 day moving average is $99.43. The company has a market cap of $58.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.70.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 16.84%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $1.03 dividend. This is an increase from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OKE. US Capital Advisors raised shares of ONEOK from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of ONEOK from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup assumed coverage on ONEOK in a report on Friday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded ONEOK from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on ONEOK from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.31.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Featured Articles

