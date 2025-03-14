Achmea Investment Management B.V. Has $9.35 Million Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 23.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,436 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,465 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $9,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,170,271 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,513,538,000 after buying an additional 1,580,035 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,243,843 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,597,337,000 after acquiring an additional 441,924 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,086,020 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,909,350,000 after acquiring an additional 290,784 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 19,472,211 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,195,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565,083 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,859,744 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,432,538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,866 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $137.00 target price on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Philip Guido acquired 4,645 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $107.56 per share, with a total value of $499,616.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,522 shares in the company, valued at $3,605,626.32. This trade represents a 16.09 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

AMD stock opened at $98.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $158.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.69. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.73 and a 1 year high of $196.93.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 7.42%. Research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

