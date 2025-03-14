Achmea Investment Management B.V. Decreases Stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. decreased its holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 60.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,982 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Centene were worth $5,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CNC. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of Centene by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC increased its stake in Centene by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 7,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centene Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CNC opened at $57.83 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.06. Centene Co. has a 52 week low of $55.03 and a 52 week high of $80.59. The company has a market cap of $28.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Insider Activity

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.31. Centene had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The company had revenue of $40.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director H James Dallas purchased 1,693 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.01 per share, with a total value of $99,903.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,903.93. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Greco acquired 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,015,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 19,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,153,712.75. This trade represents a 736.25 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus lowered Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Centene from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Centene from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Centene in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Centene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.92.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

