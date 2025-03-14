Achmea Investment Management B.V. Acquires 144,731 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 34.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 567,484 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,731 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $8,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas increased its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 221.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas now owns 3,066 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 2,113 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Barrick Gold by 619.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,073 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Barrick Gold by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 196.9% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,178 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares during the last quarter. 62.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barrick Gold Trading Up 2.1 %

GOLD opened at $18.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Barrick Gold Corp has a fifty-two week low of $15.11 and a fifty-two week high of $21.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.09 and its 200 day moving average is $18.10.

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.46. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 16.59%. As a group, research analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Barrick Gold declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 12th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the gold and copper producer to purchase up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Barrick Gold Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GOLD shares. Cibc World Mkts downgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Barrick Gold from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Barrick Gold from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Barrick Gold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

