AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $16.00 target price on the stock.

AC Immune Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:ACIU opened at $2.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.63 and its 200 day moving average is $2.98. AC Immune has a 12 month low of $2.19 and a 12 month high of $4.98. The company has a market capitalization of $227.56 million, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.23.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.03. On average, research analysts forecast that AC Immune will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AC Immune

About AC Immune

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACIU. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AC Immune in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in AC Immune in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in AC Immune during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. RPO LLC purchased a new stake in AC Immune during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in AC Immune in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.36% of the company’s stock.

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops medicines and diagnostic products for the prevention and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

