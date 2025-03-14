A.G. Barr (OTCMKTS:BAGFF) Short Interest Up 1,616.7% in February

A.G. Barr (OTCMKTS:BAGFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a growth of 1,616.7% from the February 13th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

A.G. Barr Stock Performance

Shares of A.G. Barr stock opened at $6.60 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.60. A.G. Barr has a 1-year low of $6.60 and a 1-year high of $6.60.

Get A.G. Barr alerts:

About A.G. Barr

(Get Free Report)

Read More

A.G. BARR p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Carbonated Soft Drinks, Still Soft Drinks and Water, and Funkin. It provides carbonated and flavored soft drinks, drinks with spirit, fruit cocktails, fruit juices, spring and sparkling water, fruit drinks, energy drinks, iced tea, and other non-alcoholic beverages.

Receive News & Ratings for A.G. Barr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A.G. Barr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.