A.G. Barr (OTCMKTS:BAGFF) Short Interest Up 1,616.7% in February

A.G. Barr (OTCMKTS:BAGFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a growth of 1,616.7% from the February 13th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
A.G. Barr Stock Performance
Shares of A.G. Barr stock opened at $6.60 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.60. A.G. Barr has a 1-year low of $6.60 and a 1-year high of $6.60.
About A.G. Barr
