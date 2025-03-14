9,058 Shares in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG) Purchased by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 100.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 4,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF Stock Down 12.3 %

Shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF stock opened at $40.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.21 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.98.

About Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF

The Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (FBCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of fundamentally-selected global growth stocks. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. FBCG was launched on Jun 3, 2020 and is managed by Fidelity.

