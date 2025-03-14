69,434 Shares in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Bought by Sienna Gestion

Sienna Gestion purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 69,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,244,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DOCU. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in DocuSign in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 102.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of DocuSign during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Avion Wealth grew its holdings in DocuSign by 309.2% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DOCU shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on DocuSign from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded DocuSign to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of DocuSign from $60.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $62.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DocuSign currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.91.

In other DocuSign news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 40,000 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.04, for a total value of $3,601,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,050,742. The trade was a 20.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 15,588 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.78, for a total value of $1,524,194.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,851 shares in the company, valued at $8,394,510.78. This represents a 15.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,422 shares of company stock valued at $9,665,394 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $74.70 on Friday. DocuSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.70 and a fifty-two week high of $107.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40, a P/E/G ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.02.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $776.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.94 million. DocuSign had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 34.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

