5,293 Shares in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Bought by Impact Capital Partners LLC

Impact Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BJ. FMR LLC increased its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,357,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,175,000 after acquiring an additional 966,528 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter worth $85,550,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,387,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,929,000 after purchasing an additional 896,263 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 4,834.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 625,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,567,000 after purchasing an additional 612,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 280.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 533,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,990,000 after purchasing an additional 393,181 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

BJ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $87.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.71.

Shares of NYSE BJ opened at $108.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.81 and a 52-week high of $118.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.24.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 35.41% and a net margin of 2.71%. Research analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

