5,157 Shares in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Bought by Impact Capital Partners LLC

Impact Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VXUS. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Hilltop National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 78.2% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period.

VXUS stock opened at $62.43 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a one year low of $56.91 and a one year high of $65.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.27 and a 200-day moving average of $61.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $1.0049 dividend. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

