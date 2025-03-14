42,307 Shares in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Bought by May Barnhard Investments LLC

May Barnhard Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 42,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,727,000. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF makes up approximately 2.7% of May Barnhard Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. May Barnhard Investments LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 488,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,149,000 after acquiring an additional 84,963 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 169,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,894,000 after acquiring an additional 6,453 shares during the last quarter. Essential Planning LLC. boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 6,396.5% in the fourth quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 225,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,851,000 after acquiring an additional 221,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 214.8% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 5,151 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of IJT opened at $121.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 1.13. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $120.32 and a 12 month high of $152.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $136.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.69.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.3508 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

